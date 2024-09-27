President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven Executive Directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
The Executive Directors are:
1. Ayo Adewuyi — Re-appointed Executive Director, News.
2. Ibrahim Aliyu — Executive Director, Special Duties.
|
3. Muhammed Fatuhu Mustapha — Executive Director, Administration and Training.
4. Apinke Effiong — Executive Director, Finance.
5. Tari Taylaur– Executive Director, Programme.
6. Sadique Omeiza – Executive Director, Engineering
7. Kemi Fashina – Executive Director, Marketing.
The appointments take immediate effect.
READ ALSO: ‘Never mind noise makers,’ Tinubu says of APC’s victory in Edo election
President Tinubu urged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the operations of the national broadcast station, particularly in scaling up to meet global digital standards.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
September 27th, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999