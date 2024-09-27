President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on the passing of his dear wife, Patience.
Mrs Eno, a pastor, died on Thursday in a hospital following an undisclosed illness, according to a statement issued on Friday morning by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Emembong.
In a statement from his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the death of the Akwa Ibom first lady as shocking.
“On behalf of the Federal Government, the President commiserates with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom state during this grim time.
“The President joins them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno’s administration,” the statement said.
Mr Tinubu said Mr Eno is a visionary governor and that the late wife “embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.”
“Through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom State with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.
“He (Tinubu) trusts that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.
The president prays to God to comfort the family, friends, and relatives of the departed first lady.
Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, has directed that the Nigerian flags “be flown at half-mast in government buildings and facilities across the state as a symbol of our collective grief and mourning.”
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state has suspended its campaign for local elections because of the passing of the first lady.
