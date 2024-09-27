The Enugu State Government has summoned traditional rulers and the president-generals of the communities in Nsukka where ‘Oriokpa’ masqueraders’ attacks resulted in two deaths.

The state government also ordered an investigation into the activities of the Oriokpa masquerade groups in the area and vowed to prosecute the perpetrators.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Okey Ogbodo, in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports violence, which occurred earlier this week, follows a history of alleged misconduct by the Oriokpa masquerades, who were also involved in a widely condemned attack on a female nurse in April.

NAN reports that on 19 September, hundreds of women from Eha-Alumona, a community in Nsukka Council Area of Enugu State, took to the streets to protest the constant attacks and harassment by masquerades in their community.

Mr Ogbodo said the Enugu State Government received reports on the “untoward activities” of Oriokpa masqueraders in some parts of Nsukka Council Area, which had reportedly caused pandemonium, bodily harm, and deaths in the area.

“Consequently, and following the express directive of Governor Peter Mbah, traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the town unions of the affected communities are hereby invited to meet with me on Friday.

“The venue is my office and the time is 1 p.m. prompt. The affected communities are Nguru, Isiakpu, Echara, Nru, Edem-Ezema, Iheagu, Ihe, Owere, and Umuoyo.

“Furthermore, the governor has equally directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately institute a full-scale investigation into the incidents.

“The investigation includes the reported fatalities resulting from the activities of the said masquerade groups with a view to bringing whoever is culpable to book,” Mr Ogbodo said.

While commiserating with families of those said to have lost their lives in circumstances connected with the activities of the masquerades, the commissioner said the government had also warned that it would not condone any further excesses by any persons or groups.

“Our people should never be made to live in fear, as the rights and security of our women, children, youth, and indeed every citizen and resident of Enugu State must be guaranteed at all times.

“Consequently, any such excesses by the Oriokpa masqueraders or any group for that matter will be met with the commensurate sanctions by the government,” Mr Ogbodo added.

(NAN)

