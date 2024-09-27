The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has suspended its political campaign for local elections in the state following the death of the Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patience Eno.

Local elections in Akwa Ibom will be held on 26 October.

Mrs Eno died on Thursday in a hospital following an undisclosed illness, according to a statement issued on Friday morning by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Emembong.

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family,” Mr Ememobong said in the statement.

The PDP spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Edwin Ebiese, who announced the suspension of the party’s campaign in a statement on Friday morning, said, “This devastating news has left our party, and indeed the entire state, in a state of mourning.

“As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, we are compelled to pause our campaign activities as a mark of respect for the departed First Lady.”

Mr Ebiese said the PDP regrets the inconvenience the suspension of the campaign may cause and appealed for understanding from the party supporters and the general public “during this difficult time”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State and his immediate family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“May God grant the family of the deceased and our state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

