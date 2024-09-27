Patience Eno, the wife of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, is dead.
She died on Thursday in a hospital following an undisclosed illness, according to a statement issued on Friday morning by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Emembong.
“She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family,” Mr Ememobong said in the statement.
“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.
“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
“Pastor Umo Eno (the governor) appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering,” the commissioner added.
