The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, pledged to guarantee press freedom, saying that his administration would not gag or intimidate media practitioners in the state.

The governor noted that the role of free media in the development of the nation’s democracy is unquantifiable, adding that journalists have been critical to his administration in the last twenty-three months in his shared prosperity agenda for the state.

Mr Oyebanji spoke in Ado-Ekiti, during the annual public lecture organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ekiti State.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said his administration, since inception in 2022, has invested in key sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture and industrialization.

He said an enabling environment has been provided for private investors to operate and contribute to the development of the state, saying this necessitated the coming to the agriculture and hospital sectors by Cavista Holdings.

He said: “We will continue to promote the principle of inclusiveness which has been the hallmark of our administration since 2022. We have been committed to our six-point agenda which has seen us meeting the needs and aspirations of the people.

“We are trying to make an Ekiti destination of investment and that is the reason we are calling on private individuals and organizations to partner with the state government towards achieving economic prosperity in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We will continue to encourage free speech in Ekiti and let me say that since the inception of this administration, we have not recorded any case of gagging or intimidation of the media; we believe in the role of the media in our society and democracy.

“The Correspondent Chapel has been supporting our administration, and I can say this everywhere. We know the value they are adding to us and will continue to support the media to be able to discharge their duties in Ekiti.”

Senator speaks

On his part, the chairman of the event and Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, commended journalists for their support, noting that he would continue to support the media in the interest of society.

Mr Bamidele, the Senate Leader for Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly, was represented at the event by his Senior Legislative Aide, Gbenga Banji.

He urged the people to keep faith with the administration of President Bola Tinubu “in his efforts to actualise his renewed hope agenda for the country.”

Delivering his keynote speech, the CEO of Cavista Holdings Limited, John Olajide, said his organisation has committed huge resources to the agriculture and hospitality sectors to achieve sustainable growth and development.

According to him, the investments should have positive impacts on the communities where the company operates and the entire state as a whole. That’s why we have chosen Ekiti as a key location for our agribusiness and hospitality ventures.

He said: “Our investments in Agbeyewa Farm and Glocient Hospitality, owners of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort and Conference Centre, are designed to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and showcase the beauty and potential of Ekiti.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

