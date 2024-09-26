A bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Mines Rangers Service (NMRS) has passed the second reading at the Senate.

The outfit will be empowered to secure mining sites, curb illegal mining activities and enforce environmental compliance.

The bill was sponsored by Onawo Ogoshi (PDP, Nasarawa South).

It was read the second time in the Senate and was referred to the Committee on Solid Minerals.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary directed the committee to report back to the Senate in one week.

The motion

Mr Ogoshi, while leading a debate on the bill, stressed the need to establish a specialised security agency charged to secure the mining sector.

He said the objectives of the bill include monitoring and enforcing compliance with mining regulations, and collaborating with other government agencies to combat illegal mining.

The senator noted that the bill would stimulate economic growth through job creation, boost revenue generation, and ensure sustainable mining practices.

“The proposed piece of legislation has been painstakingly developed and streamlined to curb illegal mining, thereby providing avenues for harnessing the vast mineral resources in Nigeria.

“The bill is a bold legislative step geared towards the diversification of our economy by de-emphasising monolithic focus on oil as the main source of the country’s revenue,” he said.

Majority of the senators supported the bill.

Debate

Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) said Nigeria loses approximately $15.9 billion annually to illegal mining, stressing that the NMRS could help curb these losses.

Mr Kalu also suggested that the agency be armed to ensure effective enforcement.

Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South) noted that the bill would enable the security outfit to patrol in mining areas to curb insecurity and protect mining sites from exploitation.

The Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, stressed the need to diversify the economy, noting that the mining sector has long been neglected and needs revitalisation.

“The mining sector has degenerated, the establishment of this agency will go a long way of nipping in the bud illegal mining”, he said.

Responding, Mr Jibrin, said there is a need to stop the mining sites from exploitation.

He said it would also fight against banditry and other forms of terrorism.

“We need special security arrangements in the mining sector which this bill is proposing. It will also help to combat banditry because one of the recently killed notorious bandits, was just a security guard to miners, later turned to miner himself and added banditry to it. He had a lot of mining sites where he carried out illegal mining.

“The proposed law for a special security outfit for the mining sector is very apt because it will also help to identify criminals,” the deputy senate president said.

