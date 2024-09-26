Ten elite Nigerian Navy warships have been deployed to take part in a special sea exercise aimed at tackling oil theft and other maritime crimes in the nation’s territorial waters.
Saheed Akinwande, the flag officer commanding Eastern Naval Command, disclosed this to reporters during the flag-off of the operation, tagged Exercise Sea Guard 2024, on Thursday in Onne, Rivers State.
He explained that the federal government has been fighting oil theft, sea robbery, sea piracy, and illegal foreign fishing, among others, for years, with several successes recorded.
The flag officer noted that despite concerted efforts to curb maritime threats, they had persisted and significantly undermined economic activities in the country.
“The consequences of this prevailing insecurity prompted the Central Naval Command (CNC) and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) to initiate a joint, coordinated, and decisive action.
“This operation, tagged: Exercise Sea Guard 2024, aimed to deny criminals and economic saboteurs the freedom of action, thereby securing our maritime environment.
“Although maritime insecurity persists on a low scale, the Nigerian Navy believes it could escalate if not deliberately addressed with a resolute stance,” he said.
Mr Akinwande, a rear admiral, stated that 10 warships, two helicopters, Maritime Domain Awareness assets, and naval special forces drawn from the CNC and ENC would participate in the three-day exercise.
“This sea exercise, scheduled from 26 to 28 September, aims to secure the nation’s maritime environment through a sustained credible presence at sea for national prosperity.
“It will be used to assess the operational readiness of assigned ships in conducting evolutions such as anti-piracy and anti-crude oil theft operations, emergency drills, and fleet manoeuvres,” he added.
He explained that the Nigerian Navy would conduct the drill within Nigeria’s territorial waters under the CNC and ENC coverage areas.
The officer expressed confidence that the naval expedition would directly or indirectly contribute to the much-needed economic recovery of the country.
According to him, the nation’s maritime space, with its vast oil and gas reserves, aquatic resources, and the Blue Economy initiative, remained a “critical” avenue for national prosperity.
“As such, the Nigerian Navy is doing everything within its mandate to eliminate all forms of threats within Nigeria’s maritime space,” he said.
