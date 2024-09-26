A foundation focused on women empowerment, Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), has called for urgent action to close the menstrual health gap, especially in the Borno flood crisis.

The group’s Executive Director, Mabel Ade, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said the flood in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, has left countless families stranded, with many cut off from basic necessities.

She said: “Among the hardest hit are women and girls, whose menstrual health and hygiene needs are often overlooked in emergency situations,

“With food supplies dwindling, access to clean water limited, and sanitation facilities damaged, many of these women face unimaginable challenges.

“Pregnant women, trapped in waterlogged areas for days, have delivered in unsanitary conditions, and others have suffered miscarriages due to the harsh and dehumanising circumstances.”

Borno floods

The severe flooding that occurred in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on 10 September has killed over 30 people and affected more than one million others, according to the authorities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Multiple sources confirmed that the incident was caused by the collapse of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River in the state. It has been described as the worst flood disaster the state has ever experienced since the dam collapsed three decades ago.

Menstrual health gap

Ms Ade noted that the flood exacerbated the plight of menstruating women and girls who have no access to sanitary pads, clean underwear, or water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

She said: “For these women, the lack of menstrual hygiene products adds a layer of indignity and discomfort to an already dire situation.

“Periods do not stop in emergencies, and yet, in times of crisis, the specific needs of women and girls are often deprioritised.”

“The absence of adequate menstrual health management in these affected areas increases the risk of infection, physical discomfort, and emotional distress, leaving many to manage their periods with improvised, unhygienic materials.”

Call to action

According to the foundation, due to the magnitude of the flood, there is a need for broader support and coordinated action.

It urged individuals, organisations, and the government to address the “unique gender-specific challenges that menstruating women and girls face in the aftermath of this disaster.”

The group noted it is prepared to donate sanitary pads, detergents, sanitisers, and other hygiene products to the vulnerable persons, adding that such intervention can restore dignity to thousands of women and girls in Maiduguri.

“This is not just about meeting a basic need; it is about ensuring that women’s health and rights are protected even in times of crisis. We cannot afford to let menstrual hygiene fall through the cracks of disaster response,” she said.

Rising cost of menstrual products

Statistics show that about 37 million Nigerian women and girls cannot afford essential menstrual hygiene products.

Though the Finance Bill signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 exempted sanitary pads from Value Added Tax (VAT), it has hardly affected the product’s prices, increasing from an average of N450 in 2021 to N1,500 in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

