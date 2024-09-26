The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 897 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta region in the third quarter of the year.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while briefing reporters on the armed forces’ operations.

Mr Buba, a major-general, said the troops also destroyed 370 wooden boats and recovered 48 assorted weapons and 672 assorted ammunitions during the period.

He said the troops also apprehended 447 people involved in crude oil theft and rescued 48 kidnapped victims, as well as recovered 12.1 million litres of stolen crude oil, 2.6 million litres of AGO, 6,970 litres of DPK, and 31,450 litres of PMS.

According to him, troops of Operation Delta Safe maintained momentum against crude oil theft during the third quarter of the year.

“The air component conducted air interdictions on several illegal crude oil refining sites during the period, destroying over 100 of such sites, boats, vehicles, among other equipment,” he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said troops of Operation UDO ΚΑ, killed 180 combatants, apprehended 354 IPOB/ESN fighters and rescued 148 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops recovered 28 AK-47 rifles, 44 pump action guns, 58 assorted arms, and 3,456 rounds of 7.62mm special, among others.

According to him, troops apprehended high-profile members of IPOB/ESN at Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State and several others who he said were assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Mr Buba said the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations across the country had prioritised the killing of terrorist leadership and the destruction of terror infrastructure.

“Accordingly, troops are effectively attacking terrorist leaders, commanders, combatants, as well as their rank and file operatives.

“All through the stretch of the third quarter of the year, synchronised bombardment by air and ground forces, significantly diminished terrorist military capabilities and network.

“On the whole, troops are keeping pressure on terrorists until they are totally defeated. We are focused on destroying both their military capability as well as their will to fight. Lastly, we are attacking any threat we identify, and removing it,” he said.

(NAN)

