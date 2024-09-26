The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will inaugueate 87 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday, in a ceremony at the Supreme Court’s main courtroom.

The ceremony comes days after Ms Kekere-Ekun’s appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday. The ceremony marking the official commencement of the 2024/2025 legal year of the Supreme Court will be the first of such event she will preside over in her new role.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Akande Festus, noted that the CJN will use the occasion to deliver a “State of the Judiciary address”.

The statement said the proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Supreme Court’s main courtroom

“With a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2023/2024 legal year,” he said.

As per tradition, key stakeholders in the justice sector will also deliver speeches addressing the current state of the Nigerian legal system. These include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), among others.

The Supreme Court, which resumed sitting on 23 September, following its annual recess which began on 22 July, is now set to formally inaugurate the new legal year.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The statement said the proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Supreme Court’s main courtroom.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) shortlisted 87 lawyers for elevation to the prestigious rank of SAN.

The announcement was made by the Secretary of the LPPC and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, in a public notice.

The list was ratified at the LPPC’s 164th plenary meeting on 1 August, chaired by the then-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The SAN title is one of the highest honours in Nigeria’s legal profession, recognising individuals for their outstanding contributions either as courtroom advocates or in legal academia.

Traditionally, this event takes place at the Supreme Court, where the SANs—also known as members of the Inner Bar—will receive several professional privileges. These include reserved seating in courtrooms and priority in case hearings. They will also don special ceremonial attire, known as “silk,” which distinguishes them from other lawyers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

