The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has launched an initiative to curb drug abuse in schools nationwide.

NAFDAC disclosed this on its X handle on Wednesday.

The “Catch Them Young” initiative. aims to educate secondary school students about the dangers of drug abuse and substandard products, empowering them to make informed decisions.

“The programme aims to raise awareness and equip students to resist peer pressure, avoid illicit drugs, and focus on their education for a better future,” NAFDAC said.

According to the agency, the launch event was held at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada in Abuja, adding that it also inaugurated its Consumer Safety Club (NCSC).

The NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, a pharmacist was represented by her Special Adviser, Gbenga Fajemirokun.

Mrs Adeyeye stressed that educating students about the risks associated with drug abuse is crucial.

The principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Joseph Akoh, and NAFDAC officials urged students to speak up if they’re pressured to use drugs.

They also shed light on the devastating health and life consequences of drug abuse.

Drug abuse in Nigeria

Drug abuse, also known as substance abuse, refers to the harmful or excessive use of drugs, including illicit drugs, prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, alcohol, and tobacco. This harmful use can lead to physical dependence, addiction, and severe health consequences.

Drug abuse takes various forms, including experimental use, recreational use, medicinal misuse, and addiction.

Experimental use involves trying drugs out of curiosity, while recreational use involves using drugs for pleasure or social purposes. Medicinal misuse occurs when individuals take prescription medications for non-medical reasons.

In 2022, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) reported that 14.4 per cent of Nigerians are involved in drug abuse.

The report revealed that the age group involved in the practice are the people between the ages of 15 and 64.

It further revealed that the percentage accounts for approximately 14.3 million individuals, grappling with drug abuse.

This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the country’s burgeoning substance abuse problem.

Health implication of drug abuse

The National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) stated that drug abuse could have a number of health implications on its users.

NIDA said drug addiction can have far-reaching and debilitating consequences on an individual’s physical and mental health adding that long-term substance abuse can lead to a multitude of health issues, including chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and neurological damage.

These health implications can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life and, if left untreated, can be life-threatening.

It further explained that specific substances can cause distinct health issues. For example, tobacco smoke is a well-established cause of various cancers, while methamphetamine use can lead to severe dental problems, commonly known as “meth mouth.”

Inhalants can damage or destroy nerve cells in the brain and peripheral nervous system, causing long-term neurological damage.

