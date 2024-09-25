The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh corruption charges against former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who is still being wanted for an earlier money laundering case.

EFCC accuses Mr Bello in the fresh case of dishonestly diverting more than N110 billion from the Kogi State Government’s treasury while he was governor for eight years.

The fresh case was filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Tuesday. It adds to the legal troubles of Mr Bello, who has been elusive, shunning summons regarding an earlier money laundering case involving alleged diversion of more than N80 billion pending against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The new case has 16 counts, with two other persons – Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu – charged as co-defendants.

The charges include criminal breach of trust involving alleged diversion of more than N110 billion entrusted in Mr Bello’s care as Kogi State governor. The anti-graft agency said Mr Bello and his co-defendants diverted this fund in 2016, his first year in office.

It also alleged in various counts that Mr Bello dishonestly acquired for himself properties located in choice areas of Abuja and one in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with funds he allegedly diverted from the state government’s treasury.

For instance, the commission said the former Kogi State governor took N100 million from the government’s treasury to buy himself a property at 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II, Abuja, in 2021.

It alleged he bought another property at 35, Danubi Street, Maitama, Abuja, for himself with N950 million belonging to the state in 2023.

He allegedly bought another one at 2, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja, with N920 million belonging to the state in 2020.

In another count, the commission alleged that Mr took N100 million from the Kogi State Government to buy himself a property known as Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The amounts alleged in the case are significant for a poor state like Kogi.

The fresh case significantly raises the stakes in EFCC’s efforts to bring Mr Bello to court, with the former governor continuing fighting hard to stave off trial.

Trial enmeshed in dramas

EFCC’s efforts to prosecute Mr Bello has been marked by dramas both within and outside the courtroom. This includes a recent controversial surrender by Mr Bello, which the EFCC curiously rejected, followed by a shootout during a failed arrest attempt by the agency’s operatives at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

In April, a similar spectacle unfolded when EFCC operatives attempted to apprehend him at his residence in Abuja. At the time, police officers attached to the house obstructed the EFCC operatives’ bid to arrest him based on a court order. The standoff between the two sides had continued until Mr Bello’s successor, Governor Usman Ododo, suddenly emerged in his official convoy, aiding his escape. Mr Bello snubbed the trial court the following day, prompting the EFCC to declare him wanted.

He has skipped subsequent scheduled arraignment sittings at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Wednesday marked the seventh occasion he snubbed the court since the EFCC’s initial attempt to arraign him on the N80 billion money laundering charges in April.

To halt the trial, Mr Bello has pursued various legal avenues. He wrote to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer the case from Abuja to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. He filed a series of applications, urging the trial judge, Emeka Nwite, to stop the trial. He filed a fundamental human rights case and a contempt case at the Kogi State High Court. He also filed appeals at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to stop the trial. All of these efforts failed, with the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirming the EFCC’s authority to prosecute him and ordering him to surrender to the Federal High Court for arraignment in its judgements delivered in July and August.

Despite these rulings, Mr Bello once again failed to appear in court for his re-scheduled arraignment on Wednesday, with his lawyer citing a new appeal filed at the Supreme Court challenging the Court of Appeal’s judgement.

Properties he allegedly bought dishonestly with Kogi State’s funds and amount are as alleged in the new case are as follows:

1. Block 18 (337) flat B Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

Acquired in 2016: N60 million

2. No 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

Renovated in 2017: N310,443,450.

3. No 739, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 at No. 13 Citiscape Sharriff Plaza, Abuja

Acquired in 2020: N66 million

4. No 2934A, Cadastral Zone A06, also known as No 1, Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama District, Abuja.

Acquired in 2020: N550 million

5. No 2, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja

Acquired in 2020: N100 million

6. Property known as No 1058, measuring about 1450.77sqm in Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2, also known as No 2, Durban Street, Abuja

Acquired in 2021: N650 million

7. No 1160, Cadastral Zone CO3, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja

Acquired in 2021: N100 million in 2021

8. Property located at Hotel Apartment Community, Burj Khalifa, located at Plot 160, Municipality No 345 7562, Sky View Building No. 401, Floor4, Dubai UAE

Acquired in 2022: Dhs 5,698,888 (UAE dirham)

9. Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

Acquired in 2022: N170 million

10. No A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja

Acquired in 2020: N100 million

11. No. 1773, Guzape District, Abuja

Acquired in 2018: N100 million

12. No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja

Acquired in 2023: N950 million

The fresh 16 counts that were filed against Mr Bello and his two co-defendants below.

In 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum of N110, 446, 470, 089.00 (One Hundred and Ten Billion, Four Hundred and Forty six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Eighty Nine Naira) entrusted to you.

2. In 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N950,000,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja.

3. In 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 1160 Cadastral Zone CO3,Gwarimpa II District, Abuja.

4. In 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N920,000,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Twenty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

5. In 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N170,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Seventy Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as Block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

6. In 2018 , in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 1773 Guzape District, Abuja.

7. In 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja.

8. In 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N66,000,000.00 (Sixty Six Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 739 Aminu Kano Crescent, wuse 2 at No. 13 Citiscape Sharriff Plaza, Abuja.

9. In 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N550,000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 2934A Cadastral Zone A06 also known as No.1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama District, Abuja.

10. In 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N650,000,000.00 (Six Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 1058, Measuring about 1450.77sqm in Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2 also Known as NO.2 Durban Street Abuja.

11. In 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of Five Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty Eight Dirhams for the acquisition of a property located at Hotel Apartment Community: Burj Khalifa, lying, being and situate at Plot 160, Municipality NO 345 7562, Sky View Building No.401, Floor4, Dubai U.A.E.

12. In 2016, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N60,000,000.00 (Sixty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as Block 18 (337) flat B Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

13. In 2017, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N310,443,450.00 (Three Hundred and Ten Million, Four Hundred and Forty Three Thousand, four Hundred and fifty Naira) to tastefully renovate a property known as No: 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

14. In 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly sent the total sum of $570,330.00 (Five Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty United State Dollars) to account No. 4266644272 Domiciled with TD Bank, United State of America.

15. In 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly sent the total sum of $556,265.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty Five United State Dollars) to account No. 4266644272 Domiciled with TD Bank, United State of America.

16. Between 2017 and 2018, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had under your control the total sum of N677, 848,000 (Six Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand Naira) unlawfully obtained from BESPOQUE BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED.

