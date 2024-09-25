The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh corruption charges against former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who is still being wanted for an earlier money laundering case.

EFCC accuses Mr Bello in the fresh case of dishonestly diverting more than N110 billion from the Kogi State Government’s treasury while he was governor for eight years.

The fresh case was filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Tuesday. It adds to Mr Bello’s legal troubles, with an earlier money laundering case involving alleged diversion of more than N80 billion still pending against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The new case has 16 counts, including criminal breach of trust involving alleged diversion of more than N110 billion entrusted in his care as Kogi State governor. The anti-graft agency said Mr Bello diverted this fund in 2016, his first year in office.

It also alleged in various counts that Mr Bello dishonestly acquired for himself properties located in choice areas of Abuja with funds he allegedly diverted from the state government’s treasury.

For instance, the commission said the former Kogi State governor took N100 million from the government’s treasury to buy himself a property at 1160 Cadastral Zone C03 Gwarimpa II, Abuja, in 2021.

It alleged he bought another property at 35, Danubi Street, Maitama, Abuja, for himself with N950 million belonging to the state in 2023.

He allegedly bought another one at 2, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja, with N920 million belonging to the state in 2020.

In another count, the commission alleged that Mr took N100 million from Kogi State Government to buy himself a property known as Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Speaking directly to the dramatic surrender in its statement on Wednesday, EFCC admitted that its refusal to arrest Mr Bello rightly piqued people’s curiosity.

The case has been marked by dramas both within and outside the courtroom. This includes a recent controversial surrender by Mr Bello, which the EFCC curiously rejected, followed by a shootout during a failed arrest attempt by the agency’s operatives at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

In April, a similar spectacle unfolded when EFCC operatives attempted to apprehend him at his residence. Police officers attached to the house obstructed the EFCC operatives’ efforts until Mr Bello’s successor, Governor Usman Ododo, emerged in his official convoy, aiding his escape. The former governor skipped court the next day, prompting the EFCC to declare him wanted.

Mr Bello has skipped subsequent scheduled arraignment sittings at the Federal High Court in Abuja concerning the pending N80 billion money laundering charges. Wednesday marked the seventh occasion he snubbed the court since the EFCC’s initial attempt to arraign him in April.

In a bid to halt the trial, he has pursued various legal avenues, including writing the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer the case from Abuja to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, filing a fundamental human rights case and a contempt case at the Kogi State High Court and appeals at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. However, the Court of Appeal has rebuffed these efforts, affirming the EFCC’s authority to prosecute him and mandating his appearance in court for arraignment.

Despite these rulings, Mr Bello once again failed to appear on Wednesday, with his lawyer citing a new appeal filed at the Supreme Court challenging the Court of Appeal’s judgement.

More details later…

