The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a new Forward Operating Base(FOB) in Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State as part of efforts to protect vital oil infrastructure in the state.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, M.B. Hassan, while officially opening the base on Wednesday, said it was strategically located to tackle oil theft and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region.

Mr Hassan, a Rear Admiral, explained that the establishment of the base was necessary due to its proximity to oil fields in Ondo State, adding that the move would help curtail illegal operations in the area.

“For years, criminals have exploited these areas as safe havens after stealing oil, necessitating our presence to bring such activities to a halt,” he said.

According to him, with the base now operational, the Navy would intensify efforts to combat illicit activities along critical oil corridors, thereby securing the nation’s oil wealth.

Commendation

The Naval official also commended the Commanding Officer of FOB Igbokoda, M.W. Alushe, for his leadership in ensuring successful operations since his appointment in October 2023.

Last year, Mr Alushe, a Captain, led the command in the arrest of “MT Vanilia“ in Lagos, a development regarded as a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal oil bunkering.

The event also highlighted significant infrastructural upgrades in the FOB, including the expansion of the Sick Bay from a 2-bed to an 8-bed ward with modern facilities, barracks renovations, school improvements, and the construction of security observation posts.

The commander also lauded the base for “maintaining a high level of professionalism,” stating that the infrastructural upgrades symbolised the collective commitment to enhancing security in the region.

Traditional rulers, members of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), and heads of other security agencies, who were in attendance, took turns to pledge continued collaboration with the Nigerian Navy to maintain security in the state.

