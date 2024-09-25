The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Mrs Kekere-Ekun’s confirmation during plenary after she was cleared by voice votes.
The new CJN was screened and cleared by the senators at the Committee of the Whole.
The confirmation was pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution.
After announcing the confirmation, Mr Akpabio assured that Nigeria will get adequate justice under the leadership of Mrs Kekere-Ekun as the CJN.
The senate president thereafter congratulated the news CJN and urged her to uphold the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.
During Tuesday’s plenary, Mr Akpabio read the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Mrs Kekere-Ekun as CJN following the retirement of her predecessor, Olukayode Ariwoola.
Screening
The screening started at about 12:35 p.m. and ended at about 2:42 p.m.
Mrs Kekere-Ekun, 66, was accompanied to the Senate chamber by the Justices of the Court of Appeal, President of the Court of Appeal and President of the National Industrial Court, and senior judiciary officials.
During the screening, the senators asked questions bordering on upholding the integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, sustaining the independence of the judiciary, stagnation of cases at the Supreme Court, a special court handling terrorism cases, congestion of the correctional centres, pre-election matters, corruption in the judiciary and many other issues.
