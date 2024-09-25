The Akwa Ibom State Government has intervened in the dispute between the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, which led to petrol being sold at N2, 500 a litre in the state.

Governor Umo Eno held a meeting with the petroleum marketers on Wednesday, hours after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter directed workers to withdraw services from Wednesday midnight.

The hike, which saw petrol sold at over N2,000 a litre at filling stations in the state, followed a directive by the leadership of IPMAN in the state asking members to withdraw their services.

“As part of our collective obligation to stand for each other in season and off-season, equally drawing strength from the resolution taken at our last emergency congress over member’s trucks in the custody of JTF operatives (four months now), you are hereby directed to close your filling stations from the public,” the petroleum marketers said in a statement signed by it chairperson, Francis Udoyen and secretary Ekom Idemudo.

The group said the shutdown of the filing stations commenced on Tuesday, adding that the action had the approval of their national office.

Hours after the letter was issued, the price of petrol jumped to over N2,000 at filling stations and N2,500 at the black market.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Udoyen said they communicated the issue to the state government, but nothing was done.

Explaining how it happened, Mr Udoyen said, the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, confiscated two trucks of petrol and also took others in drums in some filing stations belonging to petroleum marketers.

He said the JTF claimed the petrol was adulterated, but when they (the JTF) were furnished with the waybill, they accused the marketers of being smugglers.

Mr Udoyen said they had a meeting with the Commander, 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Mbiokporo in Akwa Ibom State, who told them the matter had since left his table to that of the Chief of Army Staff.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately contact the Brigade commander for comments.

The price of transportation skyrocketed between Tuesday and Wednesday, and the marketers ordered their members to shut their filling stations, prompting the organised labour in the state to issue a statement.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sunny James, the chairperson of NLC in Akwa Ibom, frowned at the short notice given by the marketers, saying the situation has worsened the condition of the already impoverished workers and citizens.

Governor Eno intervenes

Apparently moved by the NLC directives for workers to withdraw services, the Akwa Ibom State Government met with the petroleum marketers to address the issues that led to their withdrawal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, said Governor Umo Eno has directed the commissioner for internal security to liaise with relevant authorities to look into the case.

“Additionally, he (Eno) expressed his commitment to exploring the establishment of a petroleum depot in Akwa Ibom State.” Mr Ememobong said.

The commissioner said the union leaders have “pledged to lift the ban immediately, ensuring that petroleum products will be made available to the public.”

