US Marine Corps General Michael Langley met with Charles Kahariri, a general and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), during a three-day visit to Kenya to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism and regional security efforts.

Mr Langley travelled to Nairobi from 9 to 11 September. The discussions centred on enhancing Kenya’s military capabilities, addressing security challenges, and launching new initiatives for stability in East Africa.

Mr Langley, as the head of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), is responsible for coordinating US military efforts across the continent, including partnering with countries like Kenya to strengthen regional security and address critical threats like terrorism.

Mr Langley’s engagements with Kenyan military leaders and civil society highlight the US Africa Command’s commitment to counterterrorism, regional stability, and strategic development through its 3-D approach of defence, diplomacy, and development – a US model for how it conducts its foreign affairs.

Mr Langley demonstrated his active role in defence diplomacy by spending three days in Somalia addressing ongoing counterterrorism initiatives, before swiftly continuing his East African tour with another three-day visit to Kenya, underscoring his commitment to regional security and US partnership efforts in the region.

This Kenya visit builds on a long-standing US-Kenya partnership, reinforcing the mutual commitment to safeguarding the region.

“Kenya stands as a beacon of progress on the African continent in terms of defence and security, demonstrating exceptional leadership in global security initiatives and regional security,” Mr Langley stated during the visit.

AFRICOM’s engagement extends beyond military collaboration, touching on key public health and youth leadership programmes.

In Nairobi, Mr Langley met with alumni from the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI), which supports Kenya’s next generation of leaders. This meeting underscores the importance of community-based initiatives alongside defence strategies, emphasising that US-Kenya relations benefit not only security but also the country’s broader socio-economic growth.

Mr Langley’s visit also holds symbolic importance. His stop at the US Embassy bombing memorial in Nairobi, marking the 1998 attack that claimed the lives of 218 people and wounded over 4,000, reinforces AFRICOM’s focus on addressing global terrorism threats. The tragic event, linked to al-Qaeda, connects the fight against extremism in East Africa to broader global efforts in counterterrorism, including the 11 September 2001 attacks on the US.

His visit is relevant to the strategic partnership with Kenya and to stability. Kenya has become a key partner in US counterterrorism efforts in the region, particularly in combating the threat posed by al-Shabaab.

Mr Langley’s visit followed discussions with Somali President Hassan Mohamud on enhancing strategies to counter extremism in East Africa. This ongoing collaboration demonstrates how Kenya is not only a regional security leader but also a growing player on the global stage.

Mr Langley said, “Our partnership underscores the strategic importance of democratic values and collective resilience in addressing global challenges,” adding that “Our engagement with Kenya is more than a diplomatic gesture; it’s a strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect and shared goals. Together, we are enhancing our capabilities in health security and regional stability, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for both our nations.”

AFRICOM’s work in Kenya goes beyond military training, with recent projects focusing on health and development initiatives. US Army Civil Affairs Forces, working alongside Kenyan NGOs, participated in a women and youth health initiative at local schools, providing health-related donations and expanding the country’s emergency response capabilities.

Langley’s trip had a broader impact. His visit culminated in a tour of US and Kenyan military facilities at Manda Bay, where troops from both countries are stationed. He recognised their critical role in countering terrorism and emphasised the continued importance of military enhancement programs and joint operations.

Kenya’s partnership with AFRICOM is evolving and dynamic. It brings direct benefits to the Kenyan people, including enhanced security, public health, and leadership opportunities. As the country cements its position as a strategic ally, this collaboration highlights Kenya’s influence in shaping the future of regional security and stability.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on X: @PearlMatibe

