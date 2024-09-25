The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the umbrella body for Nigerian university lecturers, has issued the Nigerian government a 14-day ultimatum to meet its demands to avert industrial action.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor of Soil Science, disclosed this in a statement.

The union had on 20 August issued a 21-day strike notice to the government over its failure to address lingering issues with the union, particularly the 2009 Federal Government-ASUU agreement. The initial ultimatum expired on 9 September.

Earlier, as part of efforts to avert the threatened strike action, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, also a professor, met with the leadership of the union two times on 28 August and 6 September.

The minister also set up a subcommittee to investigate the union’s demands, but the outcomes of the efforts could not be ascertained as of the time this report was filed.

Alleged govt poor commitment

ASUU’s Wednesday statement noted that the union met on Thursday, 19 September, to review the government’s response and was dissatisfied.

The statement reads in part: “ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, 23rd September 2024 during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud.”

