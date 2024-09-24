The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has acknowledged that Nigerian citizens are struggling to survive as a result of the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Akpabio stated this on Tuesday, in an address to welcome his colleagues to the chamber after about two months annual recess.

The senate president specifically said he and his colleagues at the National Assembly are aware that Nigerians are grappling with harsh realities of inflation, high cost of living, unpredictable markets and economic indices.

He thereafter sympathised with Nigerians but said the situation was not caused by the administration of President Tinubu.

“However, in the face of rising economic pressures, our fellow citizens have been grappling with the harsh realities of inflation, soaring living costs, unpredictable markets and economic indices.

“The challenges have tested the very fabric of our society, and we stand together to express our deepest empathy for every Nigerian who may be buried in the brunt of the current reforms as a result of the need to reposition the economy for most of our country and take us out of the doldrums and the messy situation we met when we assumed office in 2023. We want Nigerians to know that their struggles are not lost on this side,” he said.

Mr Akpabio assured that the upper chamber would respond to the situation.

“Our security duty, as your earnest representatives, remains to respond with the audacity and compassion that the current situation deserves.”

Commendable Reforms

Mr Akpabio also commended President Tinubu for reforming the economy noting that the reforms have started yielding fruit.

“Amidst these trials, we have also seen commendable strides in various sectors from the executive arm of government led by President Bola Tinubu. Our agricultural initiatives are beginning to bear fruits. The strides made in infrastructure can be seen by all, even starting from the federal capital territory.

“These glimmers of hope pave the way for a brighter future. The hard-won gains will not overshadow the pressing issues that still loom large before us,” he stated.

Insecurity

On insecurity, the senate president said the legislature will prioritise security of people’s lives and properties.

He said, “We must, as senators, prioritise the issues of security of our great nation, ensuring that every citizen can walk down any street in this country without fear.

“In the sense of such, insecurity in some parts of the country remains a source of concern for the Nigerian Senate. It is also a clear calling for us to double our efforts in crafting laws and taking decisive actions in the National Assembly to safeguard our communities. There cannot be development in the face of insecurity.”

Senators’ responsibilities

Mr Akpabio also encouraged his colleagues to take up the constitutional responsibilities of lawmakers.

“As we embark on this new legislative session, I want to thank and appreciate all of you for exhibiting a great sense of patriotism and nationalism. The spirit is good for community work, and together we will be a resourceful, healthy nation.

“I implore each and every one of you to continue to reflect upon the weight of the responsibilities that we bear as legislators in the current situation.

“We are indeed the voice of the people, entrusted with the sacred mandate to advocate for their rights and elevate their living standards. The challenges we face may seem familiar, yet we are also poised to confront them with unwavering candor and relentless determination, and together we shall succeed. We shall neither retreat nor surrender in our quest to uplift the fortunes of our fellow Nigerians.

“We must prove ourselves worthy of the trust that they have placed in us. We will continue our oversight functions to ensure that we do not just come here to pass budgets, but we ensure the implementation of those budgets. And therefore, the budgets we pass must bring tangible realities to every Nigerian, and every Nigerian must experience the efforts of the government.”

The senate president urged the senators to promote accountability, enhance security, and foster social justice.

“We must revitalise our culture and build policies that promote economic stability, enhance security, and foster social justice. We must meet the rising tide of cynicism in our land with steadfast resolve, genuine engagement, renewed commitment, and a clear vision for change, despite whatever castigation we may be getting in the social media. It is through our integrity and openness that we shall uphold the trust of the people.

“Therefore, we must engage our constituents constantly, listen intensely to their grievances, and ensure that their voices resonate within these hallowed chambers whenever we meet,” Mr Akpabio stated.

