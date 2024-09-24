The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Yiaga Africa over its report questioning the results of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Yiaga raised concerns over some flaws in the election processes such as the late arrival of materials and results collation in controversial places. The civic group, which was accredited by the electoral commission, INEC, to observe the election, also faulted the declared result, saying the result declared in three local government areas by INEC did not tally with its findings.

On Sunday, INEC declared the candidate of the APC, Monday Okpebholo, winner of the election after scoring the highest votes and winning in 11 of the state’s 18 local governments.

PDP, the runner up in the election, has, however, rejected the result and threatened to go to court.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, the APC accused Yiaga of playing to the gallery.

“Alleging that results were manipulated without hard facts and figures but based on some statistical guess work is a clear disservice to the electoral process,” Mr Morka wrote in his statement shared by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga. “Yiaga Africa’s report is a travesty, replete with methodological flaws, politicized observations, inconsistencies, inaccuracies, and called its credibility into question.”

Read the full statement below.

APC EXCORIATES YIAGA AFRICA OVER EDO GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT

In its jostle for headline attention, Yiaga Africa, one of the many civil society organizations accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is overreaching its election observer mission to second-guess INEC on the result of last Saturday’s Edo state gubernatorial election. INEC is the sole statutory authority for the conduct and declaration of result of the election. Yiaga Africa is not, and must desist from constituting itself into, a parallel agency for the declaration of election result.

Alleging that results were manipulated without hard facts and figures but based on some statistical guess work is a clear disservice to the electoral process. Yiaga Africa’s report is a travesty, replete with methodological flaws, politicized observations, inconsistencies, inaccuracies, and called its credibility into question.

Election observer missions are not election management agencies and cannot usurp INEC’s statutory authority as the sole election management body in Nigeria. Doing so would constitute a clear breach of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While election observer missions, like Yiaga Africa, are at liberty to share their observations about the election process with INEC and the general public, however, declaring election result or second guessing result declared by INEC in performance of its statutory duties, falls beyond their observation mandate.

Declaring or second-guessing the Edo state gubernatorial result based on unsubstantiated, unverified, highly questionable statistical parameters created by Yiaga Africa for Yiaga Africa is designed to create unnecessary confusion and the appearance of a parallel election process.

We urge Yiaga Africa to refrain from enlisting itself in the season’s annals of infamy, alongside the likes of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his illegal and sinister midnight invasion of INEC’s offices, and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s illegal declaration of bogus election result.

The election’s outcome is an unequivocal rejection of the Obaseki administration’s bad governance and endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary policies, which are transforming Nigeria’s economic landscape, strengthening security, and promoting good governance.

The APC reiterates its immense appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for ensuring a level playing field, to INEC for its professionalism, and to law enforcement agencies for their diligence and service during the election.

By their votes, the good people of Edo State were loud and clear in their choice of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the next Governor to lead the state into a new era of peace, unity, people-centered development and prosperity for all.

Any disputes, contestations or questions about the election may now be submitted to the courts for adjudication in line with electoral and constitutional norms and recourse mechanisms.

Signed:

*Felix Morka, Esq.*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

