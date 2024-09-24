President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.
Mr Tinubu appointed Mrs Kekere-Ekun as the CJN in August following the retirement of her predecessor, Olukayode Ariwoola.
She was subsequently sworn-in by the president at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.
President Tinubu, in his letter to the lawmakers, urged them to consider the screening and confirmation expeditiously.
He said his request is pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution.
“Pursuant to 231(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended which gives the power to the president to appoint the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) and subject to confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.
“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun CON for confirmation as CJN.
“While it is my hope that this request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate, please, accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards,” the letter reads.
After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.
He said the screening and confirmation will be done on the next legislative day.
