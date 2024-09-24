The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is proud to announce the launch of Voices for Change: Ghana 2024 (V4C Ghana 24), an initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity of journalists and civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote accountability and advocate for justice in response to human rights violations in Ghana and West Africa.

The V4C Ghana’24 project, implemented in collaboration with the Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR), is designed to address critical human rights violations affecting marginalised communities, including women and youths—groups that often face severe injustices with limited recourse to accountability. These abuses, ranging from gender-based violence to the suppression of minority rights, represent urgent threats to equality and justice across the region. These issues are often compounded by a lack of platforms to amplify their voices, resulting in limited accountability and leaving many without hope for justice.

Disinformation and propaganda further undermine efforts to remedy these injustices, distorting the truth and eroding public confidence in democratic institutions. As these challenges grow, investigative journalism and targeted advocacy have become more critical than ever in exposing abuses and mobilising public support for justice.

Through the Voices for Change project, CJID and IWPR will empower journalists and CSOs in Ghana to rise to this challenge by providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and financial support. With these resources, participants can conduct in-depth investigations into human rights abuses, uncover hidden truths, and advocate for meaningful reform. This project seeks to ensure that the marginalised voices are heard and that perpetrators of human rights violations are held accountable.

The Voices for Change Project was previously implemented in Nigeria in 2022, where it successfully built the capacity of journalists and civil society organisations (CSOs) to address human rights violations through impactful reporting and advocacy. The project featured an investigative reporting phase, where journalists uncovered critical human rights abuses, followed by an advocacy campaign led by CSOs. These campaigns amplified the journalists’ findings across social media and mainstream media platforms, increasing public awareness of these violations. The initiative was a significant success, training and commissioning 34 journalists and CSOs to carry out reporting and advocacy efforts, strengthening accountability and driving attention to human rights issues in Nigeria.

At its core, the Voices for Change: Ghana 2024 project aligns directly with CJID’s mission to foster innovation and excellence in journalism while promoting accountability and social justice. Ifeanyi Chukwudi, Senior Manager of CJID’s Development Programme, highlighted CJID’s long-standing commitment to fostering an equitable society through impactful media interventions. “At CJID, we believe the media plays a critical role in driving social change and ensuring accountability for human rights violations, especially those affecting minority groups. Through responsible and effective reporting, we aim to challenge the status quo and promote justice,” Chukwudi stated.

CJID believes journalism is a powerful force for good when equipped with the right tools and information. The V4C Project’s comprehensive support structure will enable journalists and CSOs to conduct in-depth investigations into human rights violations and launch effective advocacy campaigns that challenge systemic injustices in Ghana and beyond.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a leading media innovation and development organisation operating across West Africa, dedicated to promoting democratic accountability, transparency, and human rights through innovative journalism. Through its Conflict, Security, and Human Rights (CSHR) project, CJID works to enhance the capacity of journalists and civil society organisations to report on and advocate against human rights abuses, conflict-related issues, and security challenges, particularly in regions affected by instability. The CSHR project fosters a rights-based approach to security sector governance, promoting accountability and transparency within security institutions through advocacy, cross-border collaboration, and capacity building. CJID’s efforts aim to raise public awareness, drive policy reforms, and contribute to regional stability and sustainable development by equipping media professionals with the skills and tools to report ethically and effectively on conflict and human rights issues.

Signed

Akintunde Babatunde

