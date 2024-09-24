Some local council chairpersons-elect in Enugu State have pledged to tackle insecurity and enhance food production in their council areas.

Enugu, like other states in South-east Nigeria, has been plagued by deadly attacks often attributed to the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the chairmanship and councilors positions in the local elections held last Saturday across Enugu State.

Speaking separately to journalists in Enugu on Monday, the chairpersons-elect said they would transform their local government areas through programmes and policies that would benefit the rural communities.

The chairpersons thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the PDP for giving them the platform to contest the election and supporting them in their efforts to emerge winners.

The Chairperson-elect of Uzo-Uwani Council Area, Chijoke Ezeugwu, assured the people of the area that his administration would stay focused on addressing the security challenges in the area.

He said, “I will do my best to reduce the insecurity in the area to the barest minimum within 180 days.

“This will enable us to invest in agriculture and make the council area the food basket of Enugu State.”

He commended the people of Uzo-Uwani for voting “massively” for him and assured them that he would not take their love and support for granted.

While commending Governor Mbah, Mr Ezeugwu said that without the governor’s support, some of them would not have emerged winners. He added that the party selected credible people from the grassroots to run for the election.

Chibuzor Obeagu, the chairperson-elect of Isi Uzo Council Area, said his manifesto was centred on security. He pledged to improve the area’s existing security structure.

Mr Obeagu, who was reelected, thanked Mr Mbah and the PDP for giving him the ticket to run for his people.

“I will partner with Governor Peter Mbah to deliver a democratic dividend for my people, improve agriculture and entrench good governance, especially in the rural areas.

“They should expect more from what we did in the first tenure,” he said.

The Chairperson-elect for Aninri Council Area, Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, said security was one of his priorities, adding that he would activate it fully to achieve infrastructural developments.

He added that he developed a policy document that would run for five years, saying he has a robust programme for the Aninri people.

However, Mr Nwanjoku called on opposition parties to support his administration, as the election was now over.

“I will revitalise health centres in Aninri as we plan to build three cottage hospitals, one (each) at Aninri North, West and East to bring healthcare delivery closer to people,” he said.

(NAN)

