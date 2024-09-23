The Kogi State House of Assembly has called for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, accusing him of mishandling the investigation into former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The lawmakers condemned what they described as an “unprovoked attack” on the Kogi State Government Lodge in Abuja, calling it an assault on the state’s governor and its people, according to a post on the Kogi State Government’s website on Monday.

During its plenary session on Monday, the Assembly asserted that the EFCC’s 17 April as well as 18 September actions amounted to “an assassination attempt” on both Mr Bello and his successor, Governor Ahmed Ododo.

“The EFCC’s actions reveal a troubling disregard for the rule of law and a disturbing willingness to carry out politically motivated attacks,” Speaker Aliyu Yusuf said.

In a resolution, the House of Assembly urged President Bola Tinubu to remove Mr Olukayode from office, arguing that his leadership was “unprofessional and politically motivated.”

The House session saw a member representing Ankpa 1 State Constituency, Akus Lawal, move a motion of urgent public importance. Mr Lawal accused the EFCC of attempting not only to humiliate but also potentially harm both Governor Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

Other lawmakers echoed Mr Lawal’s sentiments, including Jacob Olawunmi of Ijumu State Constituency, who seconded the motion, and Abu Jibril of Ajaokuta constituency, who went a step further by calling for Mr Olukayode’s prosecution.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Jibril alleged that the EFCC chairman had ordered operatives to fire live rounds at the Kogi State Government Lodge, where the former governor had sought refuge.

“The Chairman has shown incompetence that warrants his removal,” he said.

The lawmakers accused the EFCC of political bias, suggesting that the agency’s actions were part of a broader agenda to tarnish the reputations of Kogi’s leaders.

Also, a member representing Ogori/Magongo State Constituency, Bode Ogunmola, said, “If I am in London and there is a crisis, if I get to the Nigerian House, I will feel safe. If I am in Abuja and there is a crisis, I believe that if I get to the Kogi Lodge, I will be safe. For the EFCC Chairman to order that fire be opened on the official lodge of the Governor, he should be sacked and prosecuted. We should be told why he wants to kill our Governor.”

The Assembly’s majority leader, Suleiman AbdulRazak, claimed that EFCC officials had begged Mr Bello to allow them to stage his arrest for public spectacle, describing the incident as “an embarrassing charade.”

He argued that the EFCC’s tactics were an embarrassing act, which showed that the anti-graft agency was acting on a script written by some political enemies of the former Governor.

EFCC vs Bello

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a late night shootout ensued between EFCC operatives and security details of Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo and Mr Bello last Wednesday at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro Abuja.

Earlier in the day, Mr Bello, accompanied by Mr Ododo, visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to surrender himself after months of evading trial on N80.2 billion money laundering charges pending against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, was said to have sent word to the two men that they could leave the commission’s premises and that they he would invite them when necessary. However, operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed the Kogi State Government Lodge at night in a bid to arrest the former governor. As the situation grew tense, Mr Bello escaped from the scene with Mr Usman in the governor’s convoy.

The EFCC has provided little information concerning the developments, leaving the public confused as to what it is up to.

The commission has yet to explain why it did not arrest the suspect, previously declared wanted, when he voluntarily surrendered at its premises, only to later resort to a violent approach to apprehend him elsewhere.

Its only statement on the matter yet only denied having Mr Bello in custody and insisted that he remained a wanted person.

EFCC declared Mr Bello wanted in April, a day after Mr Ododo helped to block the operatives of the agency from arresting Mr Bello at the former governor’s residence in Abuja.

EFCC charged Mr Bello, who completed his tenure as Kogi State governor in January, with money laundering charges involving N80 billion allegedly diverted from the state’s treasury.

But Mr Bello has evaded trial on six occasions since April.

Last Wednesday’s drama came exactly a week before the next court session scheduled for 25 September (Wednesday).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

