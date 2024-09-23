In a bid to tackle the escalating food insecurity crisis in Nigeria, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has launched an emergency appeal to raise N2.5 billion.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Communications and Advocacy, Chima Nwankwo, on Sunday, NRCS said it has launched the fundraiser appeal with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The statement noted that the initiative themed: “Keeping Humanity Alive,” aims to provide critical support to vulnerable individuals across the country, focusing on enhancing livelihoods, health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in severely affected regions.

Hunger projection

NRCS, citing a report, said over 31.5 million Nigerians are projected to face food insecurity by October 2024.

The organisation said: “According to widely circulated reports, unless emergency steps are activated and implemented, over 31.5 million Nigerians will face food insecurity between January and October 2024. Factors such as conflict, inflation, and economic challenges are worsening the situation.

“More research shows that by October 2024, prices of staple foods like grains will have at least tripled according to relative market indices. The Famine Early Warning System reports that between September 2023 and now, severe acute malnutrition among children has increased by at least 70 per cent,” he said.

It further revealed that these projections from the research have indicated the need for increased support to assist the needy in the next few months.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Gala night

Meanwhile, the organisation said to address this pressing issue, it is hosting its first-ever annual fundraising gala night on 28 September at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The gala night will convene a network of 200 influential partners from diverse backgrounds, spanning business, civil society, politics, entertainment, and media adding that guests will be invited to participate in an exciting tombola and pledge donations through designated cards, contributing to the vital cause of combating food insecurity in Nigeria.

NRCS believes that by supporting the appeal, individuals and organisations can help mitigate the devastating impact of food insecurity and malnutrition on communities, ensuring that those most in need receive critical assistance and support stating that contribution can make a tangible difference in the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The President of the NRCS, Oluyemisi Adeaga, called for collective efforts to impact the lives of the vulnerable.

He said: “We are excited to bring together leaders and influencers from diverse sectors for an unforgettable night dedicated to making a real difference. The funds raised will go directly towards our ongoing efforts to alleviate hunger and improve water and sanitation conditions for vulnerable communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

