The federal government has threatened to sanction financial institutions in Nigeria that violate the accessibility law on the movement of persons with disabilities.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Ayuba Gufwan, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Gufwan was reacting to a case of alleged discrimination against Chris Agbo, a wheelchair user, at one of the popular banks in Area 3, Abuja, on 18 September by the bank’s staff.

He said the incident occurred at about “11:45 a.m. when Agbo wanted to use the banking hall and the ATM Machine but was unable to access the bank’s facilities due to a lack of ramps. He sent his aide inside to request assistance.”

“However, the aide was informed that the bank’s ATM machine was not working and Agbo was left with no other option.

“This highlights the ongoing accessibility challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria, despite the existence of laws meant to protect their rights,” he said.

Mr Gufwan said the commission will investigate the incident and other similar cases.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, NCPWD will not hesitate to ensure the prosecution of any organisation violating the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which mandates organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs.

“We will not tolerate any form of discrimination, inaccessibility anywhere in both private and public buildings against persons with disabilities.

“It is very unfortunate seeing how the disability communities have been repeatedly shortchanged. If you go to banks, you can not access the banking services simply because there are no ramps.

“And you can not use your ATM card through a third party because you will be forced to reveal your password to the third party because many PwDs have fallen victims of third party intervention.

”Due to their inability to access banking facilities, their monies stolen by fraudsters because they can not access ATM Machines and anybody that is available they sought for assistance and they’re shortchanged in the process,” Mr Gufwan said.

He, therefore, condemned any act of discrimination against persons with disabilities, saying that the commission would do all within its powers to ensure organisations comply with the provisions of the law.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the inability of banks, schools and hospitals to provide ramps and other assistive facilities for PwDs to access their facilities with ease.

”The commission will sanction any erring organisation that refuses to provide enabling environment for PwDs to do their businesses without any hindrance,” he said.

The executive secretary said the NCPWD establishment law empowers the commission to sanction any individuals or organisations found in violation of the accessibility law.

“Because the bill for the establishment of this commission provided for a five years period for organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs and the period ended last year.

“So, this is a year of action because the moratorium period was to give time to existing buildings, structures to be modified and make them accessible to all manner of persons with disabilities.

“We will ensure strict supervision, monitoring and evaluation to make sure that every building that serves the public in this country fully complies with the Accessibility Law.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

