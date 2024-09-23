The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Sunday, described his victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State as a vote of confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, as the winner of the election on Sunday evening. Mr Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, who scored 247,274 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumude Akpata, came a distant third with 22,763 votes, while all the 14 other candidates received 8,945 votes. The returns show that Mr Okpebholo polled 12,685 more votes than all his rivals in the election.

Mr Jibrin’s reaction

In a Facebook statement, Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North District in the Senate, said the victory reinforced Nigerian voters’ confidence in the APC and the president.

“This victory is a manifestation of the confidence the people of Edo have in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s exemplary leadership since assuming office last year.

“I want to congratulate Senator Monday Okpebholo, our governor-elect, on this well-deserved win. This success is not only a victory for the APC but for our democracy and the good people of Edo State, whose voices were heard loud and clear,” Mr Jibrin said.

Also, Mr Jibrin said Abdullahi Ganduje’s leadership as the party’s national chairman has made the APC stronger and more united and guided it to the election victory in Edo.

“(Mr) Ganduje’s vision continues to pave the way for our party’s growth,” Mr Jibrin said.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, I urge Senator Okpebholo to be magnanimous in victory. I also call on those who contested but didn’t win to join hands with him in moving Edo State forward.

“Together, we can achieve greater progress for the state and nation”, he added.

