On 18 September, Nigerians and other nationals were treated to the rich culinary heritage of Nordic countries at a food fest hosted by Nordic countries’ embassies in Abuja. Excluding Iceland, which does not have a diplomatic presence in Nigeria, the other Nordic nations—Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden—came together to offer a one-stop experience of diverse Nordic cuisine. The Nordic ambassadors in Nigeria highlighted their shared centuries-old cultural and economic heritage, discussing innovations and food solutions they are offering to the world.

The event, held at the residence of the Norwegian Ambassador in Sunrise Hill Estate, Asokoro, illustrated the deep connection between food and culture, celebrating both the diversity and convergence of Nigerian and Nordic cultures.

Guests were warmly welcomed by the ambassadors: Sanna Selin (Finland), Annika Hahn-Englund (Sweden), Jens Hansen (Denmark), and Svein Baera (Norway).

Nordic solutions to global food security

Danish ambassador Mr Hansen said rich Nordic cuisine has become a world brand in recent years “with some of the world’s best restaurants now located in the Nordic countries”.

He said new Nordic cuisine have emerged from the adoption of the principle of using “local, natural and seasonal produce as a foundation for new dishes.”

He added that the principle might be the clues to producing food for the world population projection of 9 billion people, and 400 million just in Nigeria in a few decades’ time. “To match the needs of the growing population as much food has to be produced on the planet in the next 40 years as was produced in the previous 8,000 years!

And our planet is already struggling and already today many are going to bed hungry every night.”

He said there is the need to substantially increase food production and at the same time balance how it affects the environment, adding that “cooperation, exchange of knowledge, technology and innovative solutions” are at the heart of the solution.

Nordic sustainable food innovations to the world

Finnish ambassador Ms Selin reminded the audience at the event of “centuries-long co-operation among the Nordic countries” besides their “common values and similar traditions.”

“We have similarities in our food culture as well,” she said.

She pointed out how the cooperation between the countries extends to investments in shared research and innovation projects that focus on developing sustainable food solutions.

According to her, part of their collaboration centres on “food and innovations”. She said a lot has been done in the last 10 years, developing some solutions that “are actually quite amazing”. From these collaborations, she said, “Plant-based meat alternatives are being developed that mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of real meat.”

She expressed hope that more Finnish products would be found in the Nigerian market, while enjoining guests to enjoy the meals on offer for the evening.

Benefitting from centuries of cooperation, gender equality

Norwegian ambassador Mr Baera went down the memory lane of the forging of the Nordic bond, preparing the ground for the countries to work together and find common solutions.

“But it has not always been that peaceful. 1000 years ago, the people from our Nordic countries were called the Vikings. They were great boat builders and seafarers and sailed across the Atlantic to America 500 years before Christoffer Columbus. The Vikings were, however, also violent warriors,” Mr Baera said.

Today, the ambassador said, Nordic countries’ vision is to be the most sustainable and integrated region in the world. The vision, according to Mr Baera, was drawn from their learning from history, time after time, that “we are stronger together”.

“War and conflict are poison to development and prosperity. Instead, constructive dialogue and cooperation between countries is what we all need to make the world a better place,” he added.

He also explained how the countries have achieved success through the fostering of gender equality. In the Nordic countries, women participate in all areas of professional, political and social life. Because both genders work on close to equal terms, the countries are able to make best use of talents equally distributed in them.

“We strive for peaceful, democratic and inclusive societies, where everybody participates and has rights and responsibilities. That is how the Nordics have created strong societies that can cope with even the biggest of challenges,” he said.

Investments in climate-smart agriculture to tackle food insecurity

Swedish ambassador to Nigeria Ms Englund shared her thoughts about Nigeria’s food crisis which makes the country vulnerable to shocks.

“Despite Nigeria’s lush, arable land, many people lack access to nutritious food. Nigeria imports most of its food, making it vulnerable to global shocks like the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas, and climate-related disasters such as droughts and floods,” she said.

She highlighted how the Nordic countries are contributing to boosting Nigeria’s food security and other areas.

For instance, she said, her country, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden contribute to the World Food Programme’s Grain from Ukraine programme, which, according to her, has delivered 25,000 metric tons of wheat to Nigeria this year.

She added that the Nordics’ engagement for peaceful societies, human dignity, democratic development, and inclusive growth also impact Nigeria.

“Nordic companies invest in climate-smart agriculture, sustainable energy, infrastructure, and rural connectivity, linking produce to markets for prosperity. We also support food security in emergencies,” she added.

A representative of Happy Heart Oat Nigeria Company, Alanisepe Olamide, vouched for the quality of Nordic food products.

“The Nordic nations are known for quality. They don’t produce much, but the few that come from the Nordic nations are quality ones,” he said.

He also pitched the Nordic oat rice to Nigerians.

“You know Nigeria is a rice-consuming nation. We must know that as we grow old, we should be more health conscious and be selective in what we consume. That is where the oat rice comes in,” he said.

According to the Finnish ambassador Ms Selin, the oat rice is a quick and nutritious side dish, made from high quality Nordic oats. It contains 67 per cent more protein, 7.5 times more dietary fibre and 26 per cent less carbohydrates than par-boiled rice.

Contrasting the oat rice the oat rice with the regular rice common in Nigeria, Mr Olamide said, “The oat rice is a substitute for the regular rice, because the regular rice we consume is starch and everyone knows what fibre does in the body and what starch also does.”

Dishes and delicacies on offer at the event included smoked salmon, baked salmon, sashimi salmon, stockfish, traditional open sandwiches made with Danish rye bread topped with Arla cream cheeses, cucumber and tomato, and Danish inspired canapes.

Also, there were traditional open sandwiches made with Danish rye bread topped with Arla cream cheeses, cucumber and tomato, Danish inspired canapes, akara with peppered sauce made with Danish food ingredients, Nigerian puff-puff with chocolate toppings, traditional Danish butter cookies, ‘Copenhagen’ pastries and Dano mango banana smoothie & banana milk and strawberry milkshake.

There were also Swedish meatballs, cinnamon buns, and the still relatively unknown chocolate ball and Scandinavian oats, mushroom risotto and Jollof rice using Finnish oat rice by Fazer.

Guests were also served a cocktail made with Absolut Vodka, produced in the south of Sweden from the finest Swedish grain and the Swedish oat milk from Happy Heart.

