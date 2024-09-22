The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has commended the people of Edo State for the “massive” turnout during Saturday’s governorship election and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect “the people’s will.”
In a statement signed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who doubles as the chairperson of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the group expressed confidence that the “enlightened” Edo electorate would make the right choice, given the “achievements” of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the qualities of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo.
This comes amidst the ongoing collation of the election results in Benin City.
The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced results from 17 out of 18 local government areas so far. The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with 275,329 votes.
|
The PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, followed with 220,892 votes, while the Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata polled 18,737.
The APC has won in 11 LGAs, leaving only six for the PDP, while the Labour Party has not won in any.
INEC is expected to declare the result of the remaining LGA and announce the winner of the elections at any moment from now.
PDP urges INEC to be impartial
However, the PDP Governors’ Forum urged INEC to remain impartial and respect the sovereign wishes of the Edo people, warning against the consequences of a disputed result.
The forum reiterated its commitment to democratic best practices and Nigeria’s peace and stability.
It said it looks forward to the announcement of a result that truly represents the wishes of the Edo people.
The forum praised the role played by the PDP governors, including Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), in monitoring the election and promoting calm.
READ ALSO: #EdoDecides2024: PDP requests INEC chairperson to review results before final declaration
They also debunked the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s accusations that PDP governors usurped INEC’s responsibility, emphasising that they only stated collated results from the IREV portal to prevent manipulation.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999