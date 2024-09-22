On Sunday, the PDP appealed to INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu to review the collated results for the Edo governorship election before the final announcement.

Anthony Aziegbemi, Edo PDP chairman, told reporters in Benin that the electoral officers’ entries differed from the results uploaded on the INEC IREV at the polling units.

Mr Aziegbemi noted that the results had allegedly been inflated in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through deducted votes from the PDP.

He also alleged that in Akoko-Edo, votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV showed that the APC obtained 25,010. In contrast, 34,847 votes were recorded in the EC8C declared by the local government returning officer.

“While for the PDP, the results uploaded on the IREV are 18,620, 15,865 were recorded on the EC8C, as declared by the returning officer. It would interest you to know that in ward 9, Akoko Edo LGA, from the 36 polling units results uploaded on the IREV, the total votes obtained by APC is 2,350 while 9,104 were entered into the EC8C result for APC. The total votes for PDP is 1,359, while 633 were entered in the EC8C.

“Also, in Ward Six Akoko Edo, where elections did not hold in units 12, 17, 15, 18, 14 and 16, results were returned for the said polling units in the ward result sheet (EC8C), ” he said.

Discrepancies

Also, in Egor, Mr Aziegbemi alleged that votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV showed that the APC obtained 10,972 votes while 16,760 were recorded in the EC8C declared.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“For the PDP, the results uploaded on the IREV are 14,485, but 14,658 were returned on the EC8C, as declared by the local government returning officer.

” It would interest you to note that the collation of Egor was not done at the designated LGA centre but was moved to the INEC state headquarters, and the PDP agent was not allowed to be part of the exercise, ” he added.

According to him, there are also similar discrepancies in Etsako West, where results uploaded on the IREV differ from those recorded on the EC8C declared by the returning officer.

He said, ” The above-highlighted irregularities, which are very apparent, are extremely scandalous and a bold attempt to steal the PDP’s mandate.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate re-collation and recompilation of the actual results for the various polling units in the above highlighted local government areas. In compliance with the INEC guidelines and regulations, which mandates that votes from various units and wards be properly collated.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

