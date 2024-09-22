The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results for the Edo governorship election held on Saturday.
Faruk Adamu Kuta, INEC’s Returning Officer, announced the suspension on Sunday due to outstanding results from Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local governments.
Oredo and Ikpoba Okha, two municipal local government areas in Benin City, Edo State capital, are the most populous local governments in the state.
“The collation officers for the two local governments are still on the field, and we cannot proceed without their reports,” Professor Kuta, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, explained.
He said the suspension, which took effect immediately, will last until 5 p.m. when collation is expected to resume.
Earlier, results from 16 out of 18 LGAs showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were leading the pack.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports while the two results are being awaited, APC is leading with 56,669 votes.
Here are the partial voting results:
APC: 244,549 votes
PDP: 187,880 votes
LP: 21,420 votes
(NAN)
