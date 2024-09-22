The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship elections, Monday Okpebholo, is currently leading the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, with over 20,000 votes after INEC collated election results from 12 of the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The collation of results ongoing at the INEC head office in Benin City is being presided over by the Returning Officer, Faruq Kuta, a professor and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Mr Kuta has received the results of 12 local government areas, namely Esan Central, Akoko Edo, Egor, Esan South-East, Ovia North-East, Uhunmwonde, Owan West, Esan West, Igueben, Esan North East, Ovia South West, and Orhionmwon LGAs.

While the APC candidate, Mr Okpebholo, has so far garnered 160,989 votes, his PDP counterpart, Mr Ighodalo, has garnered 146,144. The Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, has 9,801 votes so far.

However, both the APC and PDP candidates have equally won six LGAs each. The LP candidate has not won any LGA.

Meanwhile, the collation of results continues and it may be too early to call a winner.

PREMIUM TIMES will continue updating the figure as announced by INEC.

