The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised concerns about rising water levels along the River Benue Basin, warning of potential flooding of neighbouring states soon.

The warning comes amid a recent wave of widespread floods which have claimed lives, destroyed homes and public facilities, submerged farmlands and entire communities in at least 13 states.

Data released by the NIHSA to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday revealed a steady increase in water levels, approaching the flood threshold.

The warning by the agency revealed “alarming” water levels at its guage stations along the River Benue Basin in Wuro Boki and Jimeta Bridge in Adamawa State (North-central), Ibbi Station in Taraba State (North-east), Makurdi in Benue State (North-central) and along River Niger in Lokoja, Kogi State (North-central).

“Water levels recorded at key gauge stations are alarming, with Wuro Boki at 6.36 metres and Jimeta Bridge at 5.04 metres.

“Ibbi station stands at 8.2 metres, Makurdi at 9.4 metres, and Lokoja (Niger River) at 8.68 metres,” the report said.

It noted that the rising waters, especially at Makurdi and Ibbi, had placed the River Benue Basin on high alert.

The agency advised immediate preventive measures in states along the river, particularly those previously identified as flood-prone.

“The water levels at our critical stations along the River Benue Basin as of Saturday, 21 September 2024, show steady increases towards flood levels,” NIHSA stated.

The agency stressed the urgency of improving water conveyance and flood containment to protect vulnerable communities.

It added that they would monitor river levels and provide updates to help authorities and the public mitigate flood risks.

NAN quotes Femi Bejide, Director, Operational Hydrology, NIHSA, as urging residents to vacate flood plains immediately.

“The flooding we are seeing now is caused by heavy rainfall and precipitation. However, river flooding is about to start, and it will be severe.

“Communities in Bayelsa and Jigawa states are particularly vulnerable due to their geography.

“Authorities have advised against building on flood plains, yet this remains a recurring issue.

“We’ve repeatedly told people to move from these areas, but the problem persists,” Mr Bejide added.

The director stated that many Nigerians are waiting for government palliatives, which have become politicised, further complicating response efforts.

(NAN)

