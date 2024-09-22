The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political actors against the disruption of the Edo State governorship election results collation process.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Haruna said that INEC was disturbed by reports of a threat resulting to stampede at its office in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area on Saturday as well as action of some political actors at its head office in the state.

He said that following the conclusion of voting yesterday, the Commission activated the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and uploaded polling unit results, and the same results had also been collated from all the 192 wards.

Mr Haruna said that similarly, collation the had been concluded in most of the local government areas and the designated officials were already at the collation centre in Benin City, the state capital, or on their way.

“We are set to commence state-level collation.

“However, the commission received a deeply disturbing report from our Resident Electoral Commissioner of a threat to our office in Okpoba Okha on Saturday, resulting in a stampede in which one of our officials was injured.

“We are similarly disturbed by the overnight presence and demonstrations by some political actors and their supporters at our State Head Office ahead of the commencement of final collation.

“These actions are uncalled for. Nobody should disrupt the process at any stage and no one will be allowed to benefit from lawlessness.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the collation of result will proceed as provided by the Electoral Act 2022 and our regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections,” he said

The national commissioner said that there was a mechanism for redressing complaints during collation, including the power to review results declared under duress.

Mr Haruna said that the commission would not hesitate to invoke such powers where necessary.

He said that accredited party agents, observers and the media should be granted unimpeded access to all collation centres.

He called on the security agencies to continue to maintain the same vigilance and professionalism that led to the peaceful conduct of the election as we conclude the process.

(NAN)

