The Borno State Government has commenced fumigation as floodwaters recede in Maiduguri, the state capital.
Abdurrahman Bundi, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on New Media, said this while briefing journalist at the Flood Disaster Situation Room in Maiduguri.
The governor’s aide said the exercise was going on in earnest as displaced persons return home.
Mr Bundi said the measure was to contain the possibility of an outbreak related to the devastating floods that affected sewage systems and other dangerous items.
|
“About 15 major areas have been fumigated, including hospitals, correctional service quarters, Fire Service quarters and parts of Gwange and Shehuri wards,” he said.
Meanwhile, the flood continued to ravage farmlands and roads in the outskirts of Maiduguri, leading to the cutting off of the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Gamboru road.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Borno State is an international trade gateway with federal roads linking Nigeria with neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Chad.
The 10 September flood caused by the collapse of Alau Dam spillway resulted in many deaths and destruction of property yet to be quantified. (NAN)
