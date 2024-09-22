Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) have occupied the popular Ramat Park in Benin, the Edo State capital, celebrating possible victory in Saturday’s governorship election, even when the official result of the poll has yet to be announced.
As of the time of this report, collation of results for the election had yet to commence.
The two political parties were frontline in the off-cycle election held in the state on Saturday with 17 candidates jostling for the top job.
Supporters of the parties faced each other, chanting different triumphant songs to indicate their victory at the poll.
Operatives of the joint security agencies including the police and the military had a herculean task maintaining law and order between the groups.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramat Park is about 700 metres from the INEC office in Benin.
The APC supporters who converged on the centre of the park set up electronic gadgets and danced to the reeling music.
NAN reports that Edo State residents voted on Saturday to elect a new governor that will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.
The election was conducted under tight security.
(NAN)
