More than 98 per cent of results of polling units from Saturday’s Edo State’s governorship election have been uploaded to the INEC result viewing (IReV) portal as of 9:50 am, a PREMIUM TIMES review of the portal has revealed.

The last upload according to the portal was 8:40 am.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the portal shows that results from four local government (LGA) areas have been completely uploaded. They are; Owan East (189 polling units), Esan South East (160 polling units), Esan North East (172 polling units), and Igueben (95 polling units).

The remaining 14 LGAs also have more than 90 per cent of their polling units results already uploaded.

Only one polling unit has yet to be uploaded in each of Oredo and Esan West LGAs and Etsako Central.

In Erhionmwon, Uhunmwode, Esan Central and Ovia North LGAs, only two polling units are yet to be uploaded for each.

Others are Etsako West and Egor LGA with 12 polling units remaining; Akoko Edo with nine polling units remaining; Ovia South West with eight polling units remaining, and five polling units remaining in Etsako East.

While Owan West LGA has four polling units results left, Ikpoba/Okha LGA has three polling units left.

IReV Portal

The IReV portal is a repository of uploaded results sheets from all polling units.

INEC requires all presiding officers in each polling unit to upload the results sheet to the IReV portal using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system ( BVAS) machine. The BVAS machine is also used to accredit voters, automatically upload the number of accredited voters in each polling unit.

In cases where the result sheet uploaded by the presiding officer shows a higher number of accredited voters than what the BVAS recorded , INEC thrashes results of such polling units.

