There is a heavy presence of security operatives on Sunday at the Edo State office of INEC in Benin City, the state capital, as collation of results for the Saturday’s governorship election commenced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that roadblocks were mounted 500 metres away in all the roads leading to office by the men of the Nigerian Army.

The routes leading to the office were closed to vehicular movement just as only accredited individuals were allowed access to the place.

The individuals were subjected to thorough screening by men of the Nigerian Police as well as the military operatives at the venue.

INEC announced on Saturday that collation of results from the 18 local governments of the state would begin by 10am on Sunday.

(NAN)

