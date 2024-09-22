The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned the storming of its Edo State office in Benin city by politicians from different political parties, including Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The electoral commission spoke on Sunday in a statement by its National Commissioner and Member Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

Mr Haruna said the commission was disturbed by a report of threat to the INEC office in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area as reported by its Resident Electoral Commissioner. He said the threat resulted in a stampede that left one INEC official injured.

“We are similarly disturbed by the overnight presence and demonstrations by some political actors and their supporters at our State Head Office ahead of the commencement of final collation. These actions are uncalled for. Nobody should disrupt the process at any stage and no one will be allowed to benefit from lawlessness,” Mr Haruna said.

Collation to proceed

INEC said collation of results will proceed as provided for by the Electoral Act 2022 and the commission’s guidelines for the conduct of elections.

The statement further reads in part: “There is a mechanism for redressing complaints during collation, including the power to review results declared under duress. The Commission will not hesitate to invoke such powers where necessary,” he said adding that accredited party agents, observers and the media should be granted unimpeded access to all collation centres.

“The Commission calls on the security agencies to continue to maintain the same vigilance and professionalism that led to the peaceful conduct of the election as we conclude the process.”

Politicians storm INEC office at midnight

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obaseki arrived at the INEC headquarters in Benin city at midnight where he held an over four-hour meeting with some INEC officials and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Frank Mba, who leads the police team supervising the election. He left around 4:47 a.m.

While Mr Obaseki was meeting with the police chief and INEC officials, Dennis Idahosa, the APC deputy governorship candidate, and Edo arrived at the INEC office demanding that Mr Obaseki halt his meeting with the officials.

The party accused Mr Obaseki of attempts to subvert the election and compromise INEC officials.

The PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, also visited the collation centre.

Their presence raised tension at the collation centre, forcing INEC at midnight to postpone the final collation of results to 11 a.m.

