Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun states respectively were spotted in the early hours of Sunday singing victory song at the situation room of the All Progressives Congress, signalling possible ‘victory’ at the poll.

In a video posted on X by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, members of the party were in celebration mood, singing: “For all He has done for us, we are grateful oh Lord,” and while raising their fists, they ended with ‘Hip! Hip! Hurray!’.

The video, which was posted more than six hours ago, came hours before the 11 a.m. schedule of the Independent National Electoral Commision’s announcemnt for the commencement of the collation of results from various local government areas.

It is however unclear if the party had obtained the results of the elections for all the 18 local government areas in the state.

The development came amidst tensions generated by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s visit to the INEC office in Benin City early Sunday morning, forcing the electoral commission to postpone the final collation to 11 a.m.

However, there were reports of disruption of collation of results in Oredo and Ikpoba/Okha local government areas after INEC officials and election observers were teargassed.

TVC reported that the collation of results for the two local government areas have been moved to the collation centre in Benin city. The PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has raised concerns over this, accusing INEC and the police of complicity in an alleged attempt to subvert the election and ‘the will of the Edo state people’.

Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, said on Sunday that the collation of local government’s results at the state headquarters violates the established procedure for results collation.

With 17 candidates on the ballot the election is largely between three candidates; Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo (APC).

More than 2 million voters are expected to have cast their votes on Saturday to decide Mr Obaseki’s successor.

