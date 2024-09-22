Officials of Nakowa Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri have commenced cleaning and evacuation of debris deposited around the hospital’s premises due to the flooding that occurred in the capital city of Borno State on 10 September.

During a tour of the city on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES observed that Nakowa Specialist Hospital, located in the Government Residential Area (GRA) axis, was one of the medical facilities completely submerged by the flood.

Established in 1985, the hospital is one of the first major private hospitals in Maiduguri. The hospital’s management explained that the flood destroyed all paper records.

Similarly, the flood destroyed all the laboratory equipment, reagents, drugs, computers, mattresses, and other essential components of the hospital.

“We are calling on the government, NGOs, and the general public to assist and support us in whatever way they can to resuscitate this hospital,” said Paul Ijogo, the admin/finance manager of Nakowa Hospital.

He narrated how the hospital was flooded, noting that no fatalities were recorded because they were able to evacuate patients before the hospital was eventually submerged by the flood.

On her part, Lydia Adigun, a matron at the hospital, described the situation as pathetic.

“We thank God there is no life lost. There is a lot of damage. We are trying to clean things by washing to see what we can recover. We are pleading to the masses and the government to come to our aid,” Mrs Adigun said.

The recent flood incident in the state has killed more than 30 people and affected about half a million others, authorities said.

Since the water receded, displaced residents, business owners, and others have been assessing damages to their valuables.

See pictures showing the situation of things at the hospital below:

