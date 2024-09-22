The 11th edition of the Federation of African University Sports (FASU) games has officially commenced in Lagos, Nigeria. It features over 1,500 athletes from 43 African countries.

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sport and President of FASU, Ashraf Sobhy, declared the games open on Saturday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Complex during the opening ceremony.

The event, which will run until 29 September, is co-hosted by UNILAG and Lagos State University (LASU), marking the first-ever joint hosting by two universities.

The competition will feature about 17 different sports, including athletics, basketball, football, swimming, and more, contested by African university students.

Nigeria is hosting the competition for the first time in 20 years after hosting the third FASU Games in 2004 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi.

“It is the first time that two universities will be co-hosting FASU. It is symbolic of the Africa that we want. Today we mark collaboration, and the spirit of Africa and the youth of Africa who will take us forward,” said the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folashade Ogunsola.

The professor of medical microbiology encouraged participants “to compete with the best that you have and do it with friendship and love. Let’s come together to move this continent forward.”

FASU begins

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Mohammed Bawa, enjoined participants to put in their best and exhibit sportsmanship irrespective of the outcome of the game.

Mr Bawa said FASU is a platform for “our youth to network and showcase their potential and leadership qualities, to make friends and break borders irrespective of tribe, language and background.”

“This is an opportunity for you to test the career pathway you are following in the university. Sport is no longer a curricular activity but a trade in itself. Sport has proven itself to be reliable these days if you break through and become a professional,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in her comments, said it is a remarkable event because its significance transcends mere contest for medals or desires for accolades, but showcases Africa’s common history and diversity.

“In competitions like this, there will be winners and those who fall short. Whichever side you fall, I urge you to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship that will truly make the event a beautiful and exciting one,” Mrs Olatunji-Bello said.

Commitment to youth development

As part of programmes for the formal opening ceremony of the 11th FASU, the second FASU vice-chancellors’ seminar was held Saturday morning. It featured vice-chancellors of universities across Africa whose contingents are also participating in the 11th FASU Games.

According to the UNILAG Communication Unit, the stakeholders deliberated on the growth and development of university sports as a tool for strategic social engagement, infrastructural development, enhanced interaction, and cohesion among university students.

The seminar featured a keynote presentation by the Head of African Union Sports Council, Decius Chipande, who spoke on the theme: “Empowering University Sports: the Africa We Want.”

Mr Chipande advocated a multi-sectorial synergy across different levels of stakeholders in developing a more systematic and comprehensive policy plan for African university sports.

In his remarks, the FASU President described the games as “a platform to showcase the inclusivity and diversity that the African continent is renowned for.”

Mr Sobhy noted that the last 10 FASU Games have contributed significantly to the growth and development of university games, helped to discover talents in sports and fostered interactions among universities across the continent.

He advocated stronger collaborations among vice-chancellors in Africa beyond academics, to conquer all divisive factors and “build a more cohesive Africa through university games.”

