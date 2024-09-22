The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the public to disregard results circulating as the final outcome of Saturday’s Edo State governorship election.

The party’s spokesperson, Felix Morka, issued this caution this in a statement released on Saturday night in Abuja.

Mr Morka said the party has noted “some reports circulating in sections of social media by certain political parties peddling bogus figures of vote tallies in the ongoing Edo State Gubernatorial Election.”

He said the information is fake and the public should treat it as fake, adding that the collation process at the ward level is still ongoing while the one at the local government has yet to commence.

“We urge the Edo State electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

“Our great Party wishes to clarify that collation at the Ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded. Certainly, Local Government level collation has yet to begin in most of the LGAs in the state let alone concluded.

“Consistent with the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the sole authorized body empowered to collate results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels, and to officially declare the result of the Election.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our great Party is comfortably in an early lead, however, as a responsible Party, we will not attempt to preempt INEC’s conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results,” he said.

Earlier today, some results were being circulated as the outcome of the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

Premium Times debunked one of such results credited to it as the source.

Read full statement below

ABUJA, FCT

SEPTEMBER 21, 2024

PRESS STATEMENT

DISREGARD FAKE ELECTION FIGURES/ RESULT IN CIRCULATION – COLLATION ACTIVELY IN PROGRESS

The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to some reports circulating in sections of social media by certain political parties peddling bogus figures of vote tallies in the ongoing Edo State Gubernatorial Election.

We urge the Edo state electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

Our great Party wishes to clarify that collation at the Ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded. Certainly, Local Government level collation has yet to begin in most of the LGAs in the state let alone concluded.

Consistent with the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the sole authorized body empowered to collate results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels, and to officially declare the result of the Election.

Our great Party is comfortably in an early lead, however, as a responsible Party, we will not attempt to preempt INEC’s conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results.

We urge members of the public to disregard this attempted misrepresentation and await INEC’s final verdict on the election.

SIGNED:

Felix Morka, Esq.

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

