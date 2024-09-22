The electoral commission, INEC, has commenced the final collation and announcement of results for the Edo governorship election.
The final collation is being done at the INEC headquarters in Benin, the Edo State capital.
Thousands of voters on Saturday trooped out to vote for their preferred candidate among the 17 seeking to take over from Governor Godwin Obaseki whose tenure ends in November.
Over 2.2 million people were eligible to vote in the election having collected their voter cards. However, the turnout is estimated to be less than 40 per cent.
|
At the final collation centre in Benin, the collation officers for each of the 18 local governments in the state will announce their local governments’ results.
INEC will then do a final collation before announcing the final results and possibly declaring a winner.
To emerge as the winner, a candidate must have the highest votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in at least two-thirds (12) of the state’s 18 local government areas (LGAs).
PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the final collation process.
Stay on this page for the updates.
