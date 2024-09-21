The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will investigate an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo state governorship election.

In a statement posted via its X handle, INEC said that it had received two complaints “out of the 4,519 polling units,” prompting an immediate probe into the matter.

“The commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo state governorship election. This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” the commission said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 17 parties are participating in the governorship election. However, three parties, the APC, PDP, and Labour Party, are believed to be the main contenders.

