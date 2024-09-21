The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will investigate an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo state governorship election.
In a statement posted via its X handle, INEC said that it had received two complaints “out of the 4,519 polling units,” prompting an immediate probe into the matter.
“The commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo state governorship election. This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.
ALSO READ: #EdoDecides2024: Nigerian singer Davido criticises INEC over delays
“The commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” the commission said.
|
PREMIUM TIMES reports that 17 parties are participating in the governorship election. However, three parties, the APC, PDP, and Labour Party, are believed to be the main contenders.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999