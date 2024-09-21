The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, won his polling unit during Saturday’s governorship election.
Mr Okpebholo cast his vote at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, Irrua, in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.
The presiding officer announced that Mr Okpebholo secured 102 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) candidates received one vote each. Two votes were declared invalid out of the 107 votes cast in the unit.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, lost in his polling unit to PDP’s Asue Ighodalo. At Polling Unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo Local Government Area, Mr Ighodalo got 41 votes, Mr Akpata received 32, and Mr Okpebholo came third with 19 votes.
Mr Ighodalo urged voters to come out and expressed concern over attempts to undermine the election process, alleging vote-buying and other irregularities.
He also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for delays despite the election involving only one state and called for a fairer process.
The PDP candidate is seeking to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State whose tenure would end by 12 November.
