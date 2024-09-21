The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters in Edo State to monitor the results of the governorship election from the polling units up to the state collation centre.

The party said in a statement by Its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday that there was the need to pay close attention to the result of the election at all levels to prevent manipulation or alteration of the results.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) directs its members and supporters in Edo State to follow the results of the Edo State governorship election from the Polling Units to the Ward, Local Government and State Collation Centers to prevent any manipulation or alteration by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our Party demands that INEC ensures that all results as announced at the Polling Units are transparently uploaded to the INEC server and duly declared at the collation centres in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC guidelines for the Edo state governorship election,” the statement said.

In earlier reports by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the APC had denied the vote buying allegation levelled against it.

The PDP also counselled the APC to respect the will of the people of Edo State as expressed at the Polling Units.

“The PDP commends the people of Edo state for their resilience in enforcing their Will at the Polling units despite the schemes of the APC and charges them to remain at alert in readiness to firmly defend their votes as they await the declaration of the final result heralding our victory,” it said.

Yiaga Africa, a prominent election observation group, had noted in its interim report, that agents of the APC and PDP, the two major parties taking part in the Edo State governorship election, were seen buying votes with N10,000 each in some polling units.

“APC and PDP party agents were seen bribing voters with cash (N10,000) at the Igueben – Idumoka Pri School polling unit (12-10-03-004) Ward 1 in Igueben LGA. Party agents for APC and PDP were also seen handing out cash gifts (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA,” the report stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 17 parties are participating in the governorship election. However, three parties, the APC, PDP, and Labour Party, are believed to be the main contenders.

