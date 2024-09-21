The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested nine individuals for alleged vote buying and impersonation of a journalist.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Force’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on X, two of the arrested suspects, Emotingham Godspower and Farawei Isaac, are prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the duo is believed to have ties with two political figures, known by their aliases “Atiku” and “The Boss.”

He said while eight of the suspects were arrested for vote buying, the other person was arrested for impersonation of journalists.

“In yet another comprehensive operation, police operatives conducted synchronised raids on identified black spots on September 20, 2024, at approximately 1900hrs. The well-coordinated effort led to the arrest of two key suspects, who are members of the PDP, Emotingham Godspower (25) and Farawei Isaac (27), both from Ufunama community, Ovia South West LGA, Edo state,” Mr Adejobi stated.

Police recovered a significant amount of cash and other incriminating items from the suspects, including lists of voters’ names linked to monetary amounts, pre-filled ballot papers, and fake identification cards.

Mr Adejobi further disclosed that six other individuals were apprehended with large sums of money, weapons, and detailed plans for voter intimidation. The suspects—Suleiman Abdurahim, Fatima Yakubu, Yusuf Aminat, 52, Salihu Lukman, 54, and Safianu Saratu, 32—were arrested at Aibotse Secondary School near Meremu Hotel in Auchi.

“In addition to the vote-buying activities, A fake journalist who claims to be a staff member of one of the leading television stations in Nigeria was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network,” he stated.

The police spokesperson noted that the arrests represent a significant breakthrough in efforts to maintain the integrity of the election.

“Our team’s meticulous planning and swift action have dealt a significant blow to those seeking to undermine and discredit the electoral process.”

“We remain vigilant and committed to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election,” he added.

Their been reports of vote buying in many parts of the states.

YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation monitoring the election, has reported vote buying by agents associated with both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), another leading political party in Saturday’s election..

