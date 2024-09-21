The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured an overwhelming victory in the polling unit of its former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo.
Mr Oshiomhole voted in PU 1, Ward 10 of Etsako West Local Government Area.
At the end of the counting of results, the APC secured 403 votes, while the PDP and ADP had one vote each in the unit.
The polling unit is one of hundreds where elections were held in Edo to elect the person to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose tenure ends in November.
A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but the contest is mainly between the APC, PDP and LP.
See the details of the results below.
Ward 10 PU 1
Etsako West Oshiomhole’s PU
APC: 403
PDP: 1
ADC: 1
